Hospital installs new CT Scanner

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
Comments (0)
Neusoft Medical Systems USA, Inc. has installed a new state of the art 64-slice CT scanner at Appling Healthcare System in Baxley this week. This is a major improvement in the diagnostic capabilities at Appling Healthcare and central to their mission of providing quality healthcare to the community.

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner