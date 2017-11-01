Neusoft Medical Systems USA, Inc. has installed a new state of the art 64-slice CT scanner at Appling Healthcare System in Baxley this week. This is a major improvement in the diagnostic capabilities at Appling Healthcare and central to their mission of providing quality healthcare to the community.
Hospital installs new CT Scanner
