Taylor Funeral Home of Gibson announces the death and funeral services of Mr. Jerry Joe Beckworth, age 64, of Monticello, formally of Gibson, who died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 in the Athens Regional Medical Center. Visitation was on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 in the Beckworth-Swinson Family Cemetery in Baxley. A native of Appling County, Jerry was the son of the late Abraham and Lola Grace Crosby Beckworth. He was a millwright mechanic with Kimberly Clark and a farmer. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Abraham Beckworth, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Pohl and June Beckworth. He is survived by his son, Corey Beckworth; daughter, Natasha Beckworth; sisters, Christine Oxendine, Myrtle Hogbin, Clemintine Schulze, Merita Aswald, Janice Yee, Belverline Walters and Janie Jenkins; brothers, Willis S. Beckworth and Henry F. Beckworth; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family’s personal guest book can be signed online at www.taylorfhgibson.com. Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson was in charge of the funeral arrangements.