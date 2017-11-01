Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Addie Morgan Hayes, age 18, who passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County. Addie was a member of Harvest Chapel Church, Appling County Class of 2017, DECA, the Appling County Show Choral Program and Skills USA. She was a current student at the College of Coastal Georgia. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Ann Holton; great grandfather, Larry Hallman and great grandmother, Doris Ingram. Survivors include her parents, Glynn and Denise Hayes of Broxton and Lacey Baxley and Brian Kersey of Baxley; grandparents, Diane Hallman and Mel Brock of Baxley, William Holton and Holly Hallman of Baxley; Larry and Sharon Hayes of Jeff Davis County, Denise Lane Hayes of Baxley and Ronnie and Virginia McLendon of Douglas; God parents, Tripp and Rachel Bell Pearce of Baxley; brothers, Charles Reed of Broxton, Matthew Hayes of Broxton, Holton Baxley, Jesse Kersey, Taylor Kersey, Tyler Kersey and Noah Thomberlin, all of Baxley; sisters, Mikayla Hayes of Broxton, Mallory Hayes of Broxton, Rosey Jewell of Nichols, Jade Durrence of Nichols, Alexis Crosby of Baxley and Cheyenne Baxley of Baxley; many aunts, uncles and cousins also. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church with the Reverend Hugo Hammond, the Reverend Brad Park, Pastor Agnes Sellers and Jacob Bell officiating. Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the church prior to funeral services. Active Pallbearers were Noah Tomberlin, Tyler Kersey, Bryan Hayes, Charles Reed, Dylan Maddox and Micah Rentz. Honorary pallbearers were the Appling County High School Class of 2017, Mandy Maddox and Katrina Robinson. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Addie Morgan Hayes.