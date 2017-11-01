Martha H. Beecher Fletcher, age 81, of Baxley passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
Mrs. Fletcher was born June 22, 1936 in Tattnall County to the late William Spencer Hutcheson and the late Florence Ophlia Claxton Hutcheson. She was a member of Philippi Baptist Church and was a retired seamstress. Mrs. Fletcher was preceded in death by her husbands, Jessie Lite Beecher, Emerson Fletcher and a daughter, Mary Ann Beecher. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Danny and Debbie Beecher of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, T.J Beecher and Brandie Hallman; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch Jones officiating. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Martha H. Beecher Fletcher
