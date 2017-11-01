Larry Wayne Medders, age 75, of Baxley, died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin after an extended illness.
Mr. Medders was born January 29, 1942 in Appling County to the late Wayne Medders and the late Annie Merle King Medders. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, having served in the Vietnam Era, and received the Medal of Honor, Certificate of Good Conduct, and Rifle Marksmanship Award. Mr. Medders was a retired ironworker with Local Union 709 of Savannah where he was the recipient of the Ironworkers Safe Work Award. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Jesup. Larry was a good husband, a good father, and a good provider. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Carter Medders of Baxley; sons and daughter-in-law, Bruce W. Medders of Dallas and Brian K. and Kelly Medders of Baxley; grandson, Mason Walter Medders of Baxley; brothers, Billy R. (Lawanda) Medders of Baxley and Theron (Carole) Medders of Jesup; sisters, Diane Davis, Marty Hodges, and Elaine Knipher all of Savannah. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Carlton Ring and the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating. Interment followed in Carter Cemetery with full military honors. Musical Selections were rendered by In Him Trio. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Larry Wayne Medders
