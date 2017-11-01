Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Helen P. Murphy, age 89, who passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Pavilion under the care of Southern Care Hospice. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leborn Murphy; two children, Jack Charlie Murphy and Sharon Turner; parents, Charlie Issac and Ollie Lynn Patton and three sisters, Shirley Long, Vada Tootle and Lavorne Flanagan. Survivors include four sons, Larry Murphy of St. Augustine, FL, Clayton Murphy of Hazlehurst, Rodney Murphy of Surrency and Carl Eugene Murphy of Surrency; one daughter, Bobbie Nell Raver of St. Augustine, FL; one brother, Jack Ronald Patton of Oklahoma City, OK; sixteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Carlton Rowell officiating. Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services on Thursday at the chapel. Active Pallbearers were Clay Thomas, Barron Thomas, Kelly Murphy, Wayne Murphy, Dallas Adams and Emmett Gibbs. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Helen P. Murphy.