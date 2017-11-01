By: Mary Ann Ellis
Christmas is in the balmy air. Blue lights will soon sparkle on trees in downtown Baxley. Wreaths with bright red bows will hang on doors and windows of the courthouse. On the tops of light poles electric snowflakes will glitter, the only snowflakes we’ll likely see around here. Yards, houses, and at least one truck will soon be lit and ready for the season. Which season is the question. As I write this, the calendar still reads October.
Merry Thanksgivoween!
