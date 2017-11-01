Merry Thanksgivoween!

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Mary Ann Ellis

Christmas is in the balmy air. Blue lights will soon sparkle on trees in downtown Baxley. Wreaths with bright red bows will hang on doors and windows of the courthouse. On the tops of light poles electric snowflakes will glitter, the only snowflakes we’ll likely see around here. Yards, houses, and at least one truck will soon be lit and ready for the season. Which season is the question. As I write this, the calendar still reads October.

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner