The People's House

By: Greg Morrison
Port of Savannah
One of our biggest economic engines has reported a record FY 2017. The port shipped 3.8 million containers and collected over 373 million in revenue. Garden City is now home to the fastest growing port in the Western Hemisphere, and the third fastest in the world behind Ningho and Guangzhou in China. Having shipped one million containers in the first quarter of FY 2018, another record year is in the cards.
