Dewayne Crapps, above, scored big at the annual Wheaton Break Hunting Club’s Big Buck Contest held in Appling County at the Young Farmers Tractor Pull on Saturday. Crapps turned in a monster 12-point buck with a total B&C score of 150 and 3/8. Crapps stated this was the....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Crapps wins with 12-point monster at annual Big Buck Contest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)