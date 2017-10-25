Eleanor Orvin Vickery

Eleanor Orvin Vickery, age 75 of Brandon, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Mrs. Vickery was born December 14, 1941 in Appling County to the late Alexis Ray Orvin and the late Ella Mae Burke Orvin. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and a member of the Joy Makers Club. She was employed by Wal-Mart Stores for 32 years.  Mrs. Vickery was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Vickery, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Tamela Vickery of Baxley and Lisa Rena Vickery of Brandon, Fl; sons, Robert C. Vickery, III of DeLand, FL, Mitchell T. Vickery and Paul B. Vickery, both of West Palm Beach, FL; sisters, Faye Beck of Hazlehurst, Willie Altman of Alma and Winnie Carter of Deluth; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren also survive. Memorial services were held Monday, October 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Altman and Dr. Doug Carter officiating. Pallbearers were Bobby Vickery, Kraig Simmons, Kevin Simmons, Rick Orvin, John Baughman, Adam Smith, Lamar Simmons and Keith Simmons. Musical selections were rendered by Janet Altman. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
