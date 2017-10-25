Earnestly seeking an education (Part II)

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, October 25. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Mary Ann Ellis

As Mrs. Page’s voice trailed into ambiguity that night, Sharon, a pretty brunette with curly pigtails, raised her hand.
“Mrs. Page, how often do these panty raids happen?” “Never you mind,” the gray-haired lady snapped, collecting her china tea cup and bristling to the other side of the room. “I intend to do everything in my power to see that they don’t happen at all this year. I expect you girls to do your part. Remember to memorize the fight song. We’ll have a test on it next week.”
The next morning at 3 o’clock, ....

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner