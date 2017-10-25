Some Dutch-uncle advice for a President who needs it

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, October 25. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Dick Yarbrough

Dear President Trump:
Pardon this journalistic equivalent of spitting in the wind but I thought it was important that you hear from one of the “deplorables” who resides on neither the left wing or the right wing. Believe it or not, there are a lot of us in the middle. Before I go any further, let me say that I am not speaking for great-grandson extraordinaire Cameron Charles Yarbrough, who is a shrewd investor in the stock market (with some help from a few friends) and would be bowled over to know that the Dow has gone over 23,000, except he is busy getting a helluva good education in a public school. 

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner