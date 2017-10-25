By: Dick Yarbrough
Dear President Trump:
Pardon this journalistic equivalent of spitting in the wind but I thought it was important that you hear from one of the “deplorables” who resides on neither the left wing or the right wing. Believe it or not, there are a lot of us in the middle. Before I go any further, let me say that I am not speaking for great-grandson extraordinaire Cameron Charles Yarbrough, who is a shrewd investor in the stock market (with some help from a few friends) and would be bowled over to know that the Dow has gone over 23,000, except he is busy getting a helluva good education in a public school.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Some Dutch-uncle advice for a President who needs it
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)