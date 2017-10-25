By: Billy G. Howard
With all that has been transpiring throughout the world; hurricanes, earthquakes and even fires that recently engulfed much of northern and parts of southern California, people have become increasingly adamant about signs of the world “coming to an end.” True, there is reason for concern, as scripture states in Matthew 24:6-7 (KJV) “And you shall hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places.”
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Understanding shouldn’t evoke fear
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)