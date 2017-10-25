By: Greg Morris
Economic Development/Amazon
In an effort that reminds me of the work to bring the Olympics to Atlanta, Georgia is competing to bring the new Amazon headquarters to our state. At stake are 50,000 new jobs and five billion dollars in investments the online retailer plans to create and spend at their new home. Georgia is currently third in the country when it comes to Fortune 500 companies, Coca-Cola being the largest. Amazon HQ would....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
The People’s House
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)