Mr. Hudson A. (Nina) Williams, Sr. and the late Mrs. J. Lee Williams of Trenton, NJ, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Alicia S. Williams to Jason B. Allen of Jacksonville, FL. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaiah and Faye Allen of Baxley and the grandson of the late Shellie E. Cash, Sr. and Lora E. Cash of Baxley. The bride elect is a graduate of McCorristin High School class of 2000. She received her MSN from Florida A&M in 2015. She is certified as an Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner. She is now employed with Nurse Practitioner Group, LLC, Jacksonville, FL. The groom is a honor graduate of Appling County High School class of 2005. He received his MSN from Chamberlin College of Nursing. He is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner employed with Brooks Rehab as a private provider. The couple will exchange vows on October 28, at 12:00 p.m. at Ashton Garden Atlanta Sugar Hill, GA. A reception will follow. Invitations have been sent.
Mr. Allen and Ms. Williams to exchange vows
