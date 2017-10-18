Lady Pirates sail past Dougherty in first round

The Appling County High School Lady Pirates sailed past the Dougherty County Lady Trojans, of Albany, on Wednesday, October 11, in the opening round of the Georgia High School Association’s AAA State Playoffs. In the best of three series, it only took Appling County two games to send Dougherty packing. The first game ended with the Pirates on top 10-0. Game two was also an easy victory for Appling as they defeated the Trojans 8-0.

