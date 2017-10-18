Grand Champions!

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Comments (0)
By Jeff Tanner
While many Appling Countians were getting ready for the kickoff of the Georgia vs Missouri football game, the Appling County Marching Pirate Brigade was on the football field at Pierce County High School giving its finest performance of the season to date at the Sound of Silver Marching Band Competition.

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner