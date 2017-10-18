By Jeff Tanner
While many Appling Countians were getting ready for the kickoff of the Georgia vs Missouri football game, the Appling County Marching Pirate Brigade was on the football field at Pierce County High School giving its finest performance of the season to date at the Sound of Silver Marching Band Competition.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Grand Champions!
