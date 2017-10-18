ACHS preparing for Homecoming Week

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Comments (0)
Homecoming Week at ACHS kicked off Tuesday, October 17 as spirit week began. Students are participating in dress up days, the spirit chain competition and class float competition. On Thursday, October 19, the school will honor the Grand Marshal, Mr. Woody Folsom, as well as the Homecoming Court, at a pep rally. The community and school will then unite on Thursday afternoon for the annual homecoming parade at 6:00. NO candy is..

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner