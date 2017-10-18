Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Luna Kimberly Carter, age 85, of Brandon, Fl. Mrs. Carter went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Luna was born and raised in the Red Oak Community and loved coming home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Walter Carter; granddaughter, Cassandra D. “Cassi” Carter; her parents, Chester and Alyne Kimberly; two brothers, Irwin and Irejoe Kimberly and her sister, Eunice Perry. She is survived by her children, William A. “Billy” Carter and Tommy Carter and wife, Diane, both of Baxley, Ted Carter, Teresa Williams and husband, Larry, Steve Carter and wife, Marciella and Miriam Carter and husband, Jim, all of Brandon, FL.; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; her sisters, Pat Heath and husband, Tom of Baxley and Vera Drury and husband, Russell of Jacksonville, FL; one brother in law, Ralph Perry; one sister in-law, Loyce Kimberly and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Oak Baptist Church, where Luna was raised, with the Reverend Ron Ross and the Reverend Russ Drury officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Active pallbearers were Larry Williams, Jim O’Callaghan, Lamar Deen, Ronnie Carter and Harry Griffin. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Luna Kimberly Carter.