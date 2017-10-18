Matthew Lee “Matt” Johnson, age 38, of Baxley passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017. Matt was born December 18, 1978 in Jeff Davis County to Kenneth Hubert Johnson and Bonnie Jean Hall Johnson. He was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of the Carpenter’s Union 256. Survivors include his wife, Casey Rena Stone Johnson of Baxley; daughter, Ava Nicole Johnson of Baxley; Parents, Kenny and Bonnie Johnson of Hazlehurst; brother and sister in law, Luke and Desirae Johnson of Powder Springs; grandmother, Jean Hall of Harwick, PA. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin McLellan and the Rev. Ryan Lamb officiating. Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Luke Johnson, Charlie Klughart, Josh Wilkerson, Tyler Stone, Bart Todd and James Clary. Musical selections were rendered by Luke and Desirae Johnson and the Rev. Ryan Lamb. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
