Wilbert F. Lynch, age 84, of Baxley passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Lynch was born April 2, 1933 in Wayne County to the late John A. Lynch and the late Manona Teston Lynch Courson. He was a member of Baxley Christian Center and was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Lynch retired from Local 474 as an Operating Engineer and was employed by Swain Funeral Home for the past 23 years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Grady Lynch. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Vinnie Lee Lynch of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Pam and the Rev. David Deen of Lumber City; son and daughter in law, Glynn and Ginger Lynch of Alma; grandchildren, Cole and Kim Deen, Cammie and Kyle Boatright, Misty and Brandon Lee; great grandchildren, Cameron Deen, Aubree Wells, Brenlee Boatright, Chanlee Boatright, Kylee Boatright, Carter Lee, Gracie Lee and Easton Lee. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Brown, the Rev. Roger Daniels and the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery with Military Honors. Active Pallbearers were Rock Courson, Lonnie Weaver, Jr., Lloyd Beecher, Aaron Weaver, Dusty Davis and Ray Powell. Musical selections were rendered by Cammie Boatright, Deidre Allen and Glynda Reeves. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.