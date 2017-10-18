Jamie Thomas

Jamie Thomas, age 41, of Baxley died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Thomas was born June 10, 1976 in Appling County to the late Robert Lee Thomas and the late Dorothy Ann Kersey Thomas and was an electrician. Survivors include his daughters, Jocelyn Thomas and Caitlin Thomas, both of Baxley; brothers, Jerome and Daphne Thomas and Jeffery Thomas, all of Baxley; and a special friend, Linda Hardee. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating. Interment followed in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service. Active pallbearers were Randy Evans, Travis Gibbs, Robby Courson, Clifton Kersey, Jason Rushing and Shawn Kersey. Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Earnest Dyal. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
