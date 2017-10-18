Shirley Cavin Taylor, age 77, died Monday, October 9, 2017 in Savannah. Mrs. Taylor was born February 24, 1940 in Troutman, North Carolina to the late Herman Cavin and the late Eunice Hager Cavin Phillips. She was a retired administrative assistant with Akzo Nobel. Mrs. Taylor was an active member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and on various committees. She also was very involved in her community, serving on the Appling County Tax Equilization Board, Appling County DFCS Board, Board of Directors for the Appling County Recreation Department, Hospital Authority of Appling HealthCare System and a board member of the Appling County Board of Education. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jay Taylor of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Sandy and Andy Dominy of Baxley; a granddaughter, Taylor Dominy of Baxley; sister and brother in law, Linda and Denny Hall of North Carolina; brother in law, Chris (Pat) Taylor of Baxley; sister in law, Dixie (Ricky) Houston of Baxley; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Daniels, Chris Taylor and the Rev. Jim Snell officiating. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Rick Houston, Andy Houston, Seth Taylor, Ben Houston, Cade Houston and Caleb Houston. Musical selections were rendered by Samantha Carter, the Rev. Bryan Gill, Chris Taylor and the congregation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances to The Gideons (P.O. Box 403 Baxley, Georgia 31513) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942). Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Shirley Cavin Taylor
