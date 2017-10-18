Carroll Williams, 86 of Jesup died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in Harborview Nursing Home. The Wayne County native was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and a retired Wayne County School bus driver. He has been a faithful caregiver for his wife and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Barbara Williams and sister, Janelle Woodward. Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Carolyn James Williams of Jesup; three sons, the Rev. Jeff and Pat Williams of Baxley, Ronnie and Belinda Williams, Tony Williams, both of Jesup; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Janice Williams of Thompson; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Williams and the Rev. Danny Daniels officiating. Interment was in the Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.