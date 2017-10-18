Earnestly seeking an education

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Mary Ann Ellis

Daddy dropped me and my paraphernalia off in Athens in late August, 1966, after helping lug my bags up two flights of stairs to room 318. He took me to lunch, handed me a twenty, dropped me off at Church Hall, and left. Two hours later homesickness attacked me the first time. I knew nobody in Athens; my roommate had shown up for five minutes and gone out again with her boyfriend, which became her pattern the whole quarter. Why on earth did I ever decide to come so far from home, I asked myself again and again.


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner