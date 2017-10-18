Miss Ballard and Mr. Lewis to wed

Larry and Rebecca Ballard of Atlanta announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Marie Ballard, to Joseph Kale Lewis. Kale is the son of Kevin and Tammy Lewis of Baxley. Taylor is the paternal granddaughter of Irby and Anne Ballard of Atlanta and the maternal granddaughter of Conner and Betty Harrell of Atlanta. Kale is the paternal grandson of the late Reverend John and Eula Lewis. Kale is the maternal grandson of the late Parnell “Buddy” Morris and Martha Morris of Baxley. A December wedding is planned.