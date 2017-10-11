ACHS Lady Pirates Region Champions

Wednesday, October 11. 2017
By Kelly Turner

The Appling County Lady Pirates softball team hosted a double header on Friday, September 29, against Long County in the second round of the Region 2-AAA Playoffs. The Lady Pirates won the first game, played at 4:00 p.m., with a final score of 3-1.
In the second game at 6:00 p.m., the Lady Pirates suffered a defeat by the score of 4-1.
With Friday’s playoff games split, a third game and final game of the best of three series was held on Monday, October 2, at 4:00 p.m. This game would decide if the Lady Pirates would be playing for the region championship on Thursday, October 5. The Lady Pirates.....

