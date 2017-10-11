Sheriff Mark Melton reports that the Appling County Sheriff’s Office completed the bid process for a Construction Management Company to oversee the new detention center addition. Allstate Construction Group, Inc., of Perry, was awarded the bid by the Appling County Commissioners.
Sheriff Melton completes bid process for dentention addition
