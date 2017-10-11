Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for John Edward Carter, age 81, who passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Hospital in Augusta. John was born April 13, 1936 in Appling County. He served in the United States Navy aboard the Hancock Aircraft Carrier. Following his Navy service, he worked many years at the Gilman Paper Company in St. Marys. He was preceded in death by his parents, Langford Gilmore Carter and Bessie Kennedy Carter; brother, L.G. Carter, Jr.; nephew, Art Hardy and niece, Andrea Hardy. Survivors include his sister, Fey Carter Hardy and many cousins. Mr. John has donated his body to Augusta University Medical School in Augusta. Memorial services were held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Odum with the Reverend Phillip Osteen officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery fund at 209 Friendship Church Road, Odum, GA 31555. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of John Edward Carter.
John Edward Carter
