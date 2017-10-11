Johnny Willis Harrelson

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
Comments (0)
Johnny Willis Harrelson, 73, of Baxley, formerly of Nashville, died Sunday October 1, 2017 at Tattnall Health Care Center in Reidsville. He was born December 9, 1943 in Berrien County to the late Leon Vasco Harrelson and the late Maxie Marie Spells Harrelson. He was a truck driver for the former Nashville Textile and retired in plant maintenance with the Berrien County Hospital. He was the widower of Flossie Stover Harrelson who died in 2011. He is also preceded in death by four brothers: Raymond, Ernest, Herman and Russell Harrelson; three sisters: Linda Harrelson Gray, Gail Harrelson Griffin and Carol Harrelson O’Berry. He is survived by a special friend: Sandy Nevers of Baxley; daughter: Peggy White of Douglas; son: Johnny Harrelson, Jr. of Nashville; stepson: Kenny Stone of Nashville; sister: JoAnn (Ray) McClellan of LaGrange; seven grandchildren: Justin, Cory, Carrie, J.W., Chris, Ken and Michael; great grandson: Ken III. Funeral services were held Wednesday October 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with the Rev. Clarence Luke officiating. Interment followed in the Old City Cemetery. Visitation was held Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville was in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner