Johnny Willis Harrelson, 73, of Baxley, formerly of Nashville, died Sunday October 1, 2017 at Tattnall Health Care Center in Reidsville. He was born December 9, 1943 in Berrien County to the late Leon Vasco Harrelson and the late Maxie Marie Spells Harrelson. He was a truck driver for the former Nashville Textile and retired in plant maintenance with the Berrien County Hospital. He was the widower of Flossie Stover Harrelson who died in 2011. He is also preceded in death by four brothers: Raymond, Ernest, Herman and Russell Harrelson; three sisters: Linda Harrelson Gray, Gail Harrelson Griffin and Carol Harrelson O’Berry. He is survived by a special friend: Sandy Nevers of Baxley; daughter: Peggy White of Douglas; son: Johnny Harrelson, Jr. of Nashville; stepson: Kenny Stone of Nashville; sister: JoAnn (Ray) McClellan of LaGrange; seven grandchildren: Justin, Cory, Carrie, J.W., Chris, Ken and Michael; great grandson: Ken III. Funeral services were held Wednesday October 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with the Rev. Clarence Luke officiating. Interment followed in the Old City Cemetery. Visitation was held Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville was in charge of arrangements.