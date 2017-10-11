Addie Clair Howard Hunter, age 89, died on October 3, 2017. She was born to the late Stonewall and Camilla Howard in Baxley on October 22, 1927. She received her education in the Appling County School System. She later attended college and received her teaching degree. Mrs. Hunter was a dedicated educator who taught for 32 years in Clinch and Appling County. Christ became a very important part of her life at an early age. She was baptized and became a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Baxley. Later, she became a member of Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Waycross. In 2010, she joined Lion of Judah Church in Waycross. She was a diligent worker and served in various capacities, including the usher board, nurse’s guild, finance committee, mother board, choir ministry, and as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent. In December 1981, Addie was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Reverend Roscoe Hunter, Sr. Mrs. Hunter loved and cared for many children during her lifetime. She loved children so much that she served as a foster care mother for fourteen years. She also raised several of her family members. Preceding her in death, her husband, the Reverend Roscoe Hunter, Sr. and parents, Stonewall and Camilla Howard. Survivors include sons, Lewis R. Hunter (Virginia) of Tacoma, Washington, Roscoe Hunter, Jr. (Elease) of Peekskill, New York, and Dennis William Howard (Erica) of Kathleen; daughters, Leressa Jackson of Baxley and Joanne Hunter of Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Danny Buskey officiated the services and Superintendent William M. Williams presided over the services. Internment followed in the Hall Wilcox Cemetery in Hazlehurst. Repast was held at Robinson’s Place in Baxley. Active pallbearers were Paul Williams, Jermaine McCall, Michael Williams, David Hartwell, Derrick Hill, Mickey Williams, and Samuel Williams. Honorary pallbearers included mothers and missionaries of various churches. Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Terrance Gibson, Jr. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
