Recognize the problem

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Billy G. Howard

Last week’s column, “Misunderstanding the understanding,” concerned a very serious issue that truly needs to be addressed in a manner which could actually facilitate positive change amongst America’s faltering social order. A number of individuals spoke with me about the subject matter and were rather surprised at my apparent “disconnect” when it came to discussion of their concern. Each of the inquiries concluded with those questioning my position more confused than when the query had begun.


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner