Legals for 10/11/2017

COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ROY HERRINGTON, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 29th day of September, 2017.
Ms. Tami T. Murphy
765 Norris Road
Surrency, GA 31563
Mr. K. Jeffery Herrington
5509 Lake Myers Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Julie A. Scarborough
189 Gabriel Lane
Baxley, GA 31513
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of LUNA SELLERS MACK, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 29th day of September, 2017.
Ms. Patricia Mack McGinnis
3961 Rambler Avenue
St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mr. John David Sellers
484 Sellers Cemetery Road
Baxley, GA 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of DAVID M. SELLERS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of David M. Sellers, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of July, 2017.
Joan Marie Cundey, Co-Executor
John David Sellers, Co-Executor
Estate of David M. Sellers
484 Sellers Cemetery Rd.
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
Johnson Floyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT PAUL MANN
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Robert Paul Mann, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 3rd day of October, 2017.
Gregory Paul Mann, Executor
204 John Herndon Rd.
Surrency, Ga. 31563
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF STANLEY KEITH ROWELL
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Stanley Keith Rowell., late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 3rd day of October, 2017.
Brandon Keith Rowell, Administrator
354 Douglas Hwy
Hazlehurst, Ga. 31539
PUBLIC NOTICE
On October 4, 2017, Southern TV Corporation, Debtor-in-Possession, tendered to the Federal Communications Commission an application for consent to assignment of the license of television station WGSA, Baxley, Georgia, to Low Country Media 35, LLC. Station WGSA operates on Channel 35.
The officers, directors or owners of 10% or more of the capital stock of Southern TV Corporation are Dan L. Johnson; Betty Jo Johnson; The Margaret P. Keelean Family Trust, Kim Doniel, Trustee; and Charles E. Robb.
The officers and owners of Low Country Media 35, LLC are Janet L. Winemiller and Jeffery C. Winemiller.
Copies of the application and related material are on file for public inspection at the Law Offices of James L. Drake, Jr., P.C., 7 E. Congress Street #901, Savannah, GA 31401.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, Appling COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Malvin Branch aka Malvin Leroy Branch, a married man to James B. Nutter & Company dated 07/17/08, recorded in Deed Book 448, Page 281, and re-recorded in Book 477, Page 276, Appling, County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to James B. Nutter & Company by assignment, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $156,300.00, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified check only before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia within the legal hours of sale on November 7, 2017, the following described property: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot of Land Number 618 in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of two acres and being more particularly described as follows: Starting at the Southwest corner of Land Lot Number 618; Thence East along the Southern Land Lot line a distance of 330 feet to a point; Thence North 19 degrees 19' East a distance of 170.68 feet to a point; Thence North 22 degrees 03' East a distance of 438.0 feet to the point of beginning; Thence North 22 degrees 03' East a distance of 420.0 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 51' East a distance of 210 feet to a point; Thence South 22 degrees 03' West a distance of 420 feet to a point; Thence North 67 degrees 51' West a distance of 210 feet to said point of beginning. Tax ID #29 24 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Malvin & Phyllis Branch by Darwin Music in a deed executed 10/11/1991 and recorded 10/11/1991 in Book 255, Page 806 of the Appling County, Georgia Land Records The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). James B. Nutter & Company services the above referenced loan on behalf of the current owner of the loan. James B. Nutter & Company can be contacted at 800-315-7334 or by writing to Westport Plaza Office 4153 Broadway Kansas City, MO 64111, to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: James B. Nutter & Company, Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Property is sold “as is, where is” with no warranties or representations of any kind, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Phyllis Branch or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 5950 Piney Bluff Road, Baxley, GA 31513-3002. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. RCO Legal, P.S. 2970 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 280 Atlanta, GA 30329 (770)-234-9181 www.rcolegal.com 7870.20950 TS#: 7870.20950 FEI # 2013.04934 10/11/2017, 10/18/2017, 10/25/2017,11/01/2017
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Stephen W. Bystrak to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated August 13, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 461, Page 411, Appling County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $81,400.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.750 ACRES, MORE OR LESS OF LAND LOT NO. 72 AND BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS, NORTH BY LAND OF LYNDA H. HUEY, SOUTHEAST BY THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF BYRD ROAD; AND SOUTHWEST BY THE NORTHEASTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF HOLLAND CEMETERY ROAD, SAID TRACT OF LAND LYING IN A TRIANGULAR SHAPE.
SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE COURSES MEETS AND BOUNDS OF THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN & ASSOCIATES, DATED OCTOBER 30, 2003, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 453, IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES.
Commonly known as: 17 Byrd Road, Surrency, GA 31563
Said property is known as 17 Byrd Road, Surrency, GA 31563, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Stephen W. Bystrak and Loretta M. Bystrak, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as Attorney-in-Fact for Stephen W. Bystrak
File no. 17-066323
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/SJ
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED
FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Johnnie Mae Jackson and Clifton Jackson to H&R BLOCK MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A MASSACHUSETTS CORPORATION, dated 04/19/2007, recorded in Deed Book 430, Page 838, Appling County, Georgia records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-6, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Appling County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Sixty Thousand and 00/100 DOLLARS ($60,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place for conducting Sheriff's sales in Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November 2017, the following described property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS POLICY IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING, CITY OF BAXLEY, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN LAND LOT NO. 285 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT AN ESTABLISHED POINT ON THE WESTERN EDGE OF A COUNTY ROAD THAT LEADS FROM WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE POOR ROBIN ROAD TO WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE CITY CIRCLE ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED BY COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE MIDLINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD WITH THE MIDLINE OF POOR ROBIN ROAD, THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 218.62 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73°51` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 15.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 73°51` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12°50` EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 73°51` EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET TO THE EDGE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 12°50` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, 1661 Worthington Road, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, 561-682-8000. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Johnnie Mae Jackson and Clifton Jackson or a tenant or tenants.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-6, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6
As Attorney in Fact for Johnnie Mae Jackson and Clifton Jackson
Weissman PC
Attn: Lender Services
One Alliance Center, 4th Floor
3500 Lenox Road
Atlanta, GA 30326
Our File# 017237-008697
File No: 017237-008697
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DONALD WILLIAMS AND LUCILLE WILLIAMS to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., dated June 25, 2004, recorded June 28, 2004, in Deed Book 392, Page 77, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Ninety-Two Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($92,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2017, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING, BEING AND SITUATED IN LAND LOT NO, 349 OF THE 2ND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.286 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS TRACT NO.4 AND TRACT NO. 5 ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAY THEREOF PREPARED BY COPELAND & ASSOCIATES, CERTIFIED BY WALTER P. COPELAND, R.L.S. #2271, DATED AUGUST 6, 2001, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 504, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BY THIS REFERENCE HERETO BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL NECESSARY PURPOSES.
THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM KIM GASKINS FKA KIM WILLIAMSON TO CARROLL WILLIAMS BY DEED DATED AUGUST 8, 2001, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 350, PAGE 130 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
GRANTORS ALSO GRANTS, BARGAINS, SELLS, ALIENS, CONVEYS, AND CONFIRMS UNTO THE SAID GRANTEE ALL OF THEIR RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTEREST IN AND TO THOSE CERTAIN EASEMENT RIGHTS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT FROM BERNON W. SAPP AND JAMES L. LOTT, DATED JUNE 13, 2000, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 337, PAGE 392, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 853 MAX DEEN DR, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DONALD WILLIAMS AND LUCILLE WILLIAMS, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Bank of America, N.A., as successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP f/k/a Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP, Loss Mitigation Dept., 7105 Corporate Drive, Plano, TX 75024, Telephone Number: 800-846-2222.
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
as Attorney in Fact for
DONALD WILLIAMS AND LUCILLE WILLIAMS
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BAC-17-04239-1
Ad Run Dates 10/11/2017, 10/18/2017, 10/25/2017, 11/01/2017
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
NOTICE
“Notice is given that the Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate G & S AUTO SALES OF BAXLEY, INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. 14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 200 Deerfield Drive, Baxley, GA 31513. Its registered agent is Wm. Terry Turner whose address is 37 Tippins Street, Suite B, Baxley, GA 31513.”
NOTICE
“Notice is given that the Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate K & W FINACIAL, INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. 14-2-201.1).The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 200 Deerfield Drive, Baxley, GA 31513. Its registered agent is Wm. Terry Turner whose address is 37 Tippins Street, Suite B, Baxley, GA 31513.”
SECTION A
ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFQ/RFP)
The Appling HealthCare System (Owner) is soliciting Statements of Qualifications and Cost Proposals from qualified firms interested in providing General Contractor (“GC”) services for the project known as “10 Bed Psychiatric Unit Addition for the Appling HealthCare System”. Request for Qualifications/Request for Proposal (RFQ/RFP) Responses will be received at the office of the Architect, McCall Architecture, 3308 Country Club Road, Valdosta, GA 31605, no later than 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 31, 2017. RFQ/RFP Responses submitted via email or facsimile will be rejected. At such time and place as noted above, all sealed packages will be opened so as to avoid disclosure of contents to competing offerors. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all responses, and to waive technicalities and informalities at its discretion.
Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference
Prospective Offerors are hereby advised that a Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held at the site of the work on October 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time. Offerors are directed to meet at the corner of Peachtree Street and Walnut Street, Baxley, GA 31516. Offerors who fail to arrive at this designated location by this appointed time are subject to disqualification at the discretion of the Architect. Attendance by offerors is required, and any proposal received from an offeror who did not attend the Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will not be considered.
Project Description:
Project consists of an approximately 10,000 s.f. addition to the existing Appling HealthCare System Psychiatric Hospital wing located in Baxley, Georgia. The addition shall include ten (10) new patient beds, toilets, staff offices, patient support areas, nurse station, dining area, exam, and therapy rooms. Construction shall be metal stud framing with stucco exterior to match existing. Roof framing shall be a light gage truss system with metal deck and a new shingle roof to match existing. A new front entrance loading/unloading area, and approximately 60,000 s.f. new pavement, drive, and parking shall also be included.
All sealed RFQ/RFP Responses must be prepared in accordance with detailed requirements issued in the RFQ/RFP Documents, Section B, Request for Qualifications/Request for Proposal. Evaluation criteria and procedures are included in Section B RFQ/RFP and all responses received on time will be evaluated accordingly.
Contract, if awarded, will be on a lump sum basis. No proposals may be withdrawn for 60 days, after time has been called on the date of opening.
Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount not less than 10% of the Base Bid. The Bid Bond shall be issued by a company authorized to do business in the State.
Both a Performance Bond and Payment Bond will be required in an amount equal to 100% of the contract price.
Copies of RFQ/RFP Documents (including addenda) are available in printed form (whole complete sets only) from Print Life Printing, LLC, 1006 Williams Street, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601, telephone No.: 229-244-5598, fax No.: 229-241-1410, email: info@printlifevaldosta.com, for a non-refundable cost of $250.00 per set, including regular ground shipment.
RFQ/RFP Documents, including addenda, are also available on the web site of the architect at www.mccallinc.com, as a courtesy only and may not be relied upon as accurate or complete.
All questions must be submitted to the Architect in writing by fax to 229-244-8358 or by email to johnm@mccallinc.com not later than 12 noon, October 20, 2017. Any necessary clarifications or document revisions will be issued by addendum.
All offerors are responsible to check for any issued addenda and to acknowledge all addenda in the Proposal Form.
Restriction of Communication:
From the issue date of this RFQ/RFP solicitation until a successful offeror is selected and the selection is announced, offerors are not allowed to communicate for any reason with any members of the Selection Committee, the Using Agency, or the Architect, except for submission of questions as instructed in the RFQ/RFP, or during the Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference, or as provided by any existing work agreement(s). For violation of this provision, the Owner reserves the right to reject the proposal of the offending proposer.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Petition of Michael Douglas Todd and Sarah Elizabeth Todd for the adoption of Alicen Elizabeth Taylor, a minor child,
Civil Action No. 17-7-255C
ORDER
Petitioner, having moved the Court for an order directing service to be made upon the Respondent in the above-styled action by publication of summons, and it appearing from the affidavit attached thereto that Respondent cannot be found within the State, it is ORDERED, that service be made by publication as provided by law.
This 3rd day of October, 2017.
Stephen G. Scarlett
Judge, Appling County Superior Court
Order prepared by:
William J. Edgar, P.C.
Georgia State Bar No. 239360
P.O. Box 467
Alma, GA 31510
(912) 632-7777
