Shown above are member of the United Way of Appling County with Baxley Mayor Steve Rigdon at a special ceremony proclaiming October 15 – 21 as United Way Week in Baxley. During the week United Way volunteers will be contacting businesses, industry, churches and professional people in Baxley and Appling County to seek donations to help meet this year’s goal of $65,000.00 to help those in need in Appling County. Ninety-nine percent of all money collected.....
United Way Week proclaimed by Mayor Steve Rigdon
