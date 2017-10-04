On Wednesday, September 13, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the U. S. Marshals Office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through social media the U. S. Marshals located a suspect they had been looking for since August 2013. At 1:00 p.m. on September 13, Appling County investigators apprehended the suspect, Enrique Martinez. Martinez had been living in Appling County under the alias Carlos Jimenez.
Appling Sheriff’s Office assists U.S. Marshals in apprehending suspected Wisconsin murderer
