Appling Sheriff’s Office assists U.S. Marshals in apprehending suspected Wisconsin murderer

Wednesday, October 4. 2017
On Wednesday, September 13, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the U. S. Marshals Office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Through social media the U. S. Marshals located a suspect they had been looking for since August 2013.  At 1:00 p.m. on September 13, Appling County investigators apprehended the suspect, Enrique Martinez.  Martinez had been living in Appling County under the alias Carlos Jimenez.


