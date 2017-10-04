Appling students gather for See You at the Pole

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Comments (0)
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, hundreds of Appling County students at multiple schools gathered around flag poles at their schools to pray for the school system, the community, students, and local, state and national leaders as part of the global event, See You at the Pole. Later that evening youth were invited to the Fine Arts Center for a time of worship.....

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner