On Tuesday, Sept. 27, hundreds of Appling County students at multiple schools gathered around flag poles at their schools to pray for the school system, the community, students, and local, state and national leaders as part of the global event, See You at the Pole. Later that evening youth were invited to the Fine Arts Center for a time of worship.....
Appling students gather for See You at the Pole
