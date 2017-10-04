Roger Lamar Burkett

Roger Lamar Burkett, age 63, of Hazlehurst, died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Burkett was born March 22, 1954 in Jeff Davis County to the late Allen Lamar Burkett, Sr. and the late Evanglin Colter Burkett. He was retired from Amercord and is preceded in death by his sons, Roger Burkett, Jr. and Terry Carter, brothers, Lamar Burkett, Jr. and Arnold Lowery. Survivors include two daughters, Monica Lajoie (Mike) of Woodland, ME and Tina Lightsey (Michael) of Hazlehurst; son, Scott Carter of Baxley; sisters, Earlene Corey (Ben) of Hazlehurst and Alice Dixon of Hazlehurst; ten grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survived. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Colter officiating. Interment followed in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Chris Clark, Timothy Stone, Randy McCollum, Johnny Burkett, Buster Peacock and Doug Murphy. Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Roger Lamar Burkett, age 63, of Hazlehurst.
