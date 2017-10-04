Velma “Mama Teet” Williamson Dominy, age 86, died Friday, September 29, 2017 in the Bacon County Hospital. Mrs. Dominy was born October 25, 1930 in Appling County to the late Emmett Carter and the late Elizabeth C. Carter. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer and was a retired office manager for Red’s Market. She attended Spring Branch School and graduated from Baxley High School without ever missing a day of school. Mrs. Dominy was preceded in death by her husbands, M.W. “Buck” Williamson and Welzie “Don” Dominy. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dane Bruce of Baxley; son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Kay Williamson of Baxley; step-children, Linda (Chuck) Sutton and Eddie (Helen) Dominy all of Osteen, Florida, and Sharon (Scott) Twyman of Spring Hill, Florida; sister, Yvonne DeLoach of Baxley; brother, James Edward Carter of Baxley; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Wigley and the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating. Interment followed in Carter Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Van Carter, Ricky Carter, Andy Branch, George “Skeese” Carter, James “Noonie” Carter, McL Carter, Dewayne Carter, Kendall Mincey and Jimmy Carter. Honorary Pallbearers were Minnie Lee Davis, Wendell Carter, Henry Branch, Bill and Laverne Kicklighter, Sr. Ladies Sunday School Class of Spring Branch Baptist Church, Mickey Dominy, Chris Kunkel, Alene Hudson and the Apostles Quartet. Musical selections were rendered by Samantha Carter, Glynda Reeves and the Rev. Bryan Gill. Arrangements were under the directions of Swain Funeral Home.