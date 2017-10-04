Jeavene Horne Hamilton

Services for Jeavene Hamilton, 84, were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Visitation was held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial followed in Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Hamilton passed away September 10, 2017. Born in Baxley, she was the daughter of the late Willie Addison Horne and Essie Mae Williams. She retired from Southern Bell and enjoyed crocheting. She donated many of her crocheted items to nursing homes and preemies. She is survived by her son, Doug (Melissa) Hamilton, daughter, Robin Hamilton Sisco, sister, Jo Lene Horne, grandchildren, Jessica Sisco, Jami Watford (Nicholas), Hayley and Victoria Hamilton, and great-grandchild, Emmett Watford. She was predeceased by her husband, William Melbourne Hamilton.