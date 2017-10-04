Janet Sikes, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home on Saint Simons Island on Friday, September 29, 2017. Janet was the daughter of the late Johnny Loren and Doris Sikes of Cobbtown. Janet is survived by her daughters, Dana (Patrick) Parker of Saint Simons Island and Brooke (Jeff) Johnson of Asheville, North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Parker Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Jack Parker, Ava Parker, and Isabel Parker. Janet is also survived by two sisters, Kris (Curtis) Scott of McDonough and Kelley (Allen) Strange of Cobbtown. A celebration of life was held Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Patrick and Dana Parker at 2020 Dixon Lane, East Beach, Saint Simons Island. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.