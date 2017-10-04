Elizabeth Stripling, 90, died on September 24, 2017. She was born June 6, 1927 to the late Zachrus and Mary Hall in Graham. The family later moved to Waldo Farms. Mrs. Stripling became a lifelong member of Harper Chapel where she served as a mother until her death. Preceding her in death, her husband, Nathaniel Stripling; sons, Bobby Stripling and Alton Stripling; parents, Zachrus and Mary Hall. Survivors include son, Zachrus Walton, Jr. (Mary) of Baxley; stepson, Lamar Stripling (Erma) of Graham; godson, Otis Myers (Geraldine) of Atlanta; sisters, Gilma Jean Moore of Willacoochee, Betty Nelson of Waycross, and Mary Hall of Miami, Florida; sister-in-law, Addie B. Hall of Douglas; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wallace of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Maurice Walton of San Antonio, Texas, Lorenzo Walton of San Antonio, Texas, Marjorie (Dion) Hyche of Hinesville, Dexter (Catawba) Walton of Baxley, Myron (Macy) Walton of Baxley, Lisa Stripling, and Alton Stripling, both of Hazlehurst. Thirty great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Zachrus Walton officiating and Pastor Christopher Wilson presiding at New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church. Internment followed in the Old Field Cemetery in Baxley. Repast was held in the Thankful New Jersey Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Active pallbearers were Myron Walton, Alton Stripling, Dexter Walton, Dion Hyche, Lorenzo Walton, Maurice Walton, Patrick Nelson and Greg Hall. Honorary pallbearers included the congregation of Harper Chapel United Methodist Church, the Reverend Abra Lattany-Reed, staff of Appling HealthCare and the staff of the Pavilion. Musical selections were rendered by the combined choir, Pastor Christopher Wilson, Carletha Wright and Summer Paulk. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.