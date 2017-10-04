By: Mary Ann Ellis
“I grow old . . . I grow old . . .
I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled.”
- from “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” by T. S. Eliot
Eighth graders are absolutely certain of their own knowledge. Ask any teacher who’s ever taught them. They know everything you tell them and nothing you ask them. And then they go to high school, become low persons on the totem pole, and realize how much they have to learn. Eventually they graduate from high school and once again they know everything. A school superintendent hands them diplomas certifying their education and then looses them on the world. If anyone doubted his readiness for life, that 21st birthday will usually erase that doubt. Most of us can’t exactly pinpoint the moment in life when we get smart enough to realize how very little we know.
Growing Smarter
