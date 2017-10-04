By: Billy G. Howard
This week’s column addresses a very disturbing issue plaguing the United States nearly as long as our country has existed. Holding to a commitment previously made to the editor, details of my position on specific political matters will simply be avoided. However, one that simply cannot be overlooked, excused, or explained away occurred during a speech he gave in Alabama on September 25th when President Trump referred to NFL players as “sons-of bitches.” Though he asserts the comment had nothing to do with race, there is much evidence to the contrary...but you can take away from that what you will.
Being a Black man I, as any decent person, cannot dismiss the sickness of racism that continues to stain the face of this nation. The topic is one most would prefer to avoid as nobody wants to discuss the “elephant in the room.” However, not looking at the ugliness of our society doesn’t make it any less putrid.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Misunderstand the understanding
