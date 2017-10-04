Legals for 10-4-2017

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: PETITION OF
CARRIE ANN BOYER,
TO CHANGE NAME OF
CHANDLER MILES BOYER, a minor child
Date of Birth: July 17, 2009
§§CAFN 17-8-322C
Notice is hereby given that CARRIE ANN BOYER, filed a petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 29th day of August, 2017, praying for a change in the name of CHANDLER MILES BOYER, a minor child, to CHANDLER AARON PADGETT. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 29th day of August, 2017.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioners
State Bar No: 524375
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
9/13, 9/20, 9/27 & 10/4
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CARRIE ANN BOYER,
Petitioner
§§ CAFN 17-8-321C
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that CARRIE ANN BOYER, the undersigned, filed her Petition to the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 29th day of August, 2017, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from CARRIE ANN BOYER to CARRIE ANN PADGETT. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change, if any they have. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of filing said Petition.
This 29th day of August, 2017.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No: 524375
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
9/13, 9/20, 9/27 & 10/4
NOTICE
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of Safe Horizons, Inc. to Safe Horizon, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The registered office of the Corporation is located at 3785 Ten Mile Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
J. Alexander Johnson
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Attorney for Corporation
9/27 & 10/4ch
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of DAVID M. SELLERS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of David M. Sellers, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of July, 2017.
Joan Marie Cundey, Co-Executor
John David Sellers, Co-Executor
Estate of David M. Sellers
484 Sellers Cemetery Rd.
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
Johnson Floyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
9/20, 9/27, 10/4 & 10/11ch
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KELSEY JEROME RAYNER, SR.,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-80
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTARTION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Has petitioned for (DINETHA L. RAYNER) to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of KELSEY J. RAYNER, SR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 9, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/13, 9/20, 9/27 & 10/4
SECTION A
ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFQ/RFP)
The Appling HealthCare System (Owner) is soliciting Statements of Qualifications and Cost Proposals from qualified firms interested in providing General Contractor (“GC”) services for the project known as “10 Bed Psychiatric Unit Addition for the Appling HealthCare System”. Request for Qualifications/Request for Proposal (RFQ/RFP) Responses will be received at the office of the Architect, McCall Architecture, 3308 Country Club Road, Valdosta, GA 31605, no later than 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 31, 2017. RFQ/RFP Responses submitted via email or facsimile will be rejected. At such time and place as noted above, all sealed packages will be opened so as to avoid disclosure of contents to competing offerors. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all responses, and to waive technicalities and informalities at its discretion.
Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference
Prospective Offerors are hereby advised that a Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held at the site of the work on October 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time. Offerors are directed to meet at the corner of Peachtree Street and Walnut Street, Baxley, GA 31516. Offerors who fail to arrive at this designated location by this appointed time are subject to disqualification at the discretion of the Architect. Attendance by offerors is required, and any proposal received from an offeror who did not attend the Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will not be considered.
Project Description:
Project consists of an approximately 10,000 s.f. addition to the existing Appling HealthCare System Psychiatric Hospital wing located in Baxley, Georgia. The addition shall include ten (10) new patient beds, toilets, staff offices, patient support areas, nurse station, dining area, exam, and therapy rooms. Construction shall be metal stud framing with stucco exterior to match existing. Roof framing shall be a light gage truss system with metal deck and a new shingle roof to match existing. A new front entrance loading/unloading area, and approximately 60,000 s.f. new pavement, drive, and parking shall also be included.
All sealed RFQ/RFP Responses must be prepared in accordance with detailed requirements issued in the RFQ/RFP Documents, Section B, Request for Qualifications/Request for Proposal. Evaluation criteria and procedures are included in Section B RFQ/RFP and all responses received on time will be evaluated accordingly.
Contract, if awarded, will be on a lump sum basis. No proposals may be withdrawn for 60 days, after time has been called on the date of opening.
Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount not less than 10% of the Base Bid. The Bid Bond shall be issued by a company authorized to do business in the State.
Both a Performance Bond and Payment Bond will be required in an amount equal to 100% of the contract price.
Copies of RFQ/RFP Documents (including addenda) are available in printed form (whole complete sets only) from Print Life Printing, LLC, 1006 Williams Street, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601, telephone No.: 229-244-5598, fax No.: 229-241-1410, email: info@printlifevaldosta.com, for a non-refundable cost of $250.00 per set, including regular ground shipment.
RFQ/RFP Documents, including addenda, are also available on the web site of the architect at www.mccallinc.com, as a courtesy only and may not be relied upon as accurate or complete.
All questions must be submitted to the Architect in writing by fax to 229-244-8358 or by email to johnm@mccallinc.com not later than 12 noon, October 20, 2017. Any necessary clarifications or document revisions will be issued by addendum.
All offerors are responsible to check for any issued addenda and to acknowledge all addenda in the Proposal Form.
Restriction of Communication:
From the issue date of this RFQ/RFP solicitation until a successful offeror is selected and the selection is announced, offerors are not allowed to communicate for any reason with any members of the Selection Committee, the Using Agency, or the Architect, except for submission of questions as instructed in the RFQ/RFP, or during the Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference, or as provided by any existing work agreement(s). For violation of this provision, the Owner reserves the right to reject the proposal of the offending proposer.
9/27, 10/4, 10/11, & 10/18ch
NOTICE OF THE INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate Backstage Ministries, INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 3649 Spring Branch Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Laurie Jo Upchurch.
9/27 & 10/4ch
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ROY HERRINGTON, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 29th day of September, 2017.
Ms. Tami T. Murphy
765 Norris Road
Surrency, GA 31563
Mr. K. Jeffery Herrington
5509 Lake Myers Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Julie A. Scarborough
189 Gabriel Lane
Baxley, GA 31513
10/4, 10/11, 10/18, & 10/25ch
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of LUNA SELLERS MACK, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 29th day of September, 2017.
Ms. Patricia Mack McGinnis
3961 Rambler Avenue
St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mr. John David Sellers
484 Sellers Cemetery Road
Baxley, GA 31513
10/4, 10/11, 10/18, & 10/25ch
