Board members receive vast amount of information

By: Helen Burkett Prencke

Monday, September 18, the Appling County Board of Education gathered for its monthly board meeting. Chairman Stewart Reeves called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance. Board member Justin Orvin gave the Invocation before ACHS students Shelbi Weaver and Gracie Haynes led the Pledge of Allegiance and sang National Anthem, respectively.
During the Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Scarlett Copeland announced the Lion’s Club would again be providing tickets to the rodeo for students based on attendance—they would also be raffling two free bicycles for students, one for a boy and one for a girl. Dr. Copeland also thanked everyone for their participation in the recent Grandparent’s Day activities which was a huge success.
The lengthy Information Items portion of the meeting began with a report on the impact of Hurricane Irma on Appling County schools. Dr. Copeland said on a positive note, only ten faculty and staff from across all six schools were unable to attend school Friday, September 15, due to power outages from Irma. At this point Ellen Carter, School Nutrition Director, thanked Allen Miles for his offer to utilize refrigerated trucks, as well as workers to move the food, should they have needed them during the time the school was closed. Reeves and Copeland addressed popular concerns about the possibility of making up the four weather days that students and staff were not in school last week when the schools were closed. The state allows four (4) days for weather, and Appling County School System is also covered under the new rule
