Iva Lee Edwards Griffin, age 89, of Baxley passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the home of her daughter, Trinney Hardesty. Mrs. Griffin was born November 3, 1927 in Appling County to the late Jesse Floyd Dyal and the late Sara Elizabeth Hughes Dyal. She was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husbands, Wilton Edwards, Lloyd Conaway and Jesse Floyd “Son” Griffin, a daughter, JoAnne Duncan and a son, Doyle Edwards. Survivors include her daughters, Trinney Hardesty, Doris Davis and Kay (Larry) Morris, all of Baxley; stepdaughter, Ruby Ford of St. Augustine, FL; sister, Mary Carter of Baxley; ten grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz and the Rev. Nathan Dyal officiating. Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Cameron Dyal, Ethan Edwards, Chandler Edwards, Jeremy Dyal, Jordan Dyal, Caleb Dyal and Chris Dyal Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Tonya Fordham, Spanish Oaks Hospice, Simone Vann and Gwen Jackson Remembrances may be made to Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 136 Altamaha School Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
