Lorene G. Jackson, age 84, died on September 16, 2017. Ms. Jackson was born to the late David and Janie Jackson on May 27, 1933. She grew up in Carbett’s Chapel Methodist Church and later became a member of Mizpah Baptist Church. She graduated from the Appling County School System in 1950. After graduating she moved to Florida to begin her career, but returned to Baxley to care for her mother for the next thirty-four years. She was also an author, a published poet, and historian for the Anderson-Jackson-Graham families. In addition to her own accomplishments, she was a very proud godmother to many whom she loved as her very own. Preceding her in death, her parents, David and Janie Jackson; daughter, Linda Peoples; brothers, James, Andrew, John David, Ernest, Leotha, and Charles; sisters, Cornelia, Gwinnett, and Clynell. Survivors include, daughter, Virginia Jackson; grandchildren, Melvin Jackson and Karrie Pate (Dana); great grandchildren, Melvin, Harper, Jonathan, Aaron, and Anthony all of Atlanta; brother, Donald Jackson (Ellen Faye) of Riviera Beach, Florida. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mizpah Baptist Church with Pastor James Carlyle officiating. Internment followed in the Blarney Community Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Gregory Brown, Rozell Nails, Arthur McCall, Lorenzo Hall, Wayne Fletcher, and Wilton McCall. Honorary pallbearers were the Class of 1950, staff of SOURCE, staff of Community Hospice, and the staff of Sarah’s in the City. Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Minister Kristy Bennett. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.