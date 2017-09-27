Bronnie Aycock Kennedy, age 86 died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in Savannah. Mrs. Kennedy was born August 31, 1931 in Appling County to the late Roosevelt Aycock and the late Sarah Pauline Morris Aycock. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Webster Kennedy. Survivors include her daughter, Jan Kennedy of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Greg and Joyce Kennedy of Baxley; two sisters, Peggy Aycock Lynch of Jacksonville, Florida and Tiffany Aycock Lott of Baxley; three brothers, Billy F. Aycock of Alma, Donald Aycock and Alvin Aycock, both of Baxley; a granddaughter, Kallie Kennedy Taylor and step grandson, Christopher Arnaud. Graveside services were held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and the Rev. Jim Snell officiating. Active Pallbearers were Ronald Lynch, Kim Lott, Andy Aycock, Brett Aycock, Greg Kennedy and Chris Aycock. Musical selections were rendered by Kim Hall. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.