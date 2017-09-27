Martha Jane Cothern Lynch, age 70, of Baxley passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Pavilion at Appling HealthCare after an extended illness. She was born in Alma on April 10, 1947 to the late James Willie Cothern and Myrtie Lois McDonald. Two brothers, J. W. Cothern and James Cothern, preceded her in death. She was a member of Alma Church of God. Mrs. Lynch is survived by her husband, James O. Lynch, Jr. of Baxley, three children, Jennifer Robertson (Bryan) of Monroe, Rodney Lynch (Michelle) of Covington and Jeffery Lynch (Lindsay) of Sebring, FL., two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Cothern of Jacksonville, FL. and Grace Cothern of Alma, 11 grandchildren, David Digh, Jr., Noah Digh, Russell Lynch, Bryce Lynch, Anna Lynch, Joseph Cloer, Connor Robertson, Daniel Lynch, Nicholas Lynch, Taylor Robertson and Dylan Robertson, and her mother-in-law, Rita Lynch of Baxley. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 23, at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Hulet Smith and the Rev. Jimmy Cothren officiating. Interment followed in Red Oak Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Reach of Alzheimer’s at ALZ.Org/Donations. Active pallbearers were Bruce Cothern, Carl Cothern, David Digh, Jr., Noah Digh, Russell Lynch, Daniel Lynch, Bryce Lynch and Connor Robertson. Honorary pallbearers were; A-Hall Employee’s of the Pavilion at Appling HealthCare. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.