By: Jamie Gardner
American Revolution - 25,000
American Civil War – 750,000
World War I – 116,516
World War II – 405,399
Korean War – 54,246
Vietnam War – 58,209
These are accounts of American military deaths of men and women in the United States Armed Forces throughout our history. It is estimated that the total number of American military casualties is well over 1.3 million men and women. Would it be wise to consider these sacrifices before deciding to kneel for the National Anthem or the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance?
Something to consider
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)