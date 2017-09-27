Something to consider

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Columns
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Jamie Gardner

American Revolution - 25,000
American Civil War – 750,000
World War I – 116,516
World War II – 405,399
Korean War – 54,246
Vietnam War – 58,209
These are accounts of American military deaths of men and women in the United States Armed Forces throughout our history. It is estimated that the total number of American military casualties is well over 1.3 million men and women. Would it be wise to consider these sacrifices before deciding to kneel for the National Anthem or the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance?
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner